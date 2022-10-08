After Arohi Rao's Exit, RJ Surya Flirts With Inaya Sultana

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen right now. The show is being hosted by Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna. The contestants come from different fields to participate in the house.

Nobody can ever predict which contestant will survive in the house for long.

On the other hand, it is also true that no one wants to leave the Bigg Boss house soon. Inmates instead of playing the game, try to find ways to survive in the house for long by way of controversial fights or love track in the BB house.

Looks like RJ Surya doesn't want to leave the house anytime soon. Over the last two to three weeks, it is apparent that RJ Surya has developed feelings for Arohi Rao.

She got eliminated last week after getting least votes from the audience. Looks like RJ Surya is following a game strategy to get more screen space. Now, RJ Surya has started flirting with Inaya Sultana.

RJ Surya connected with Inanya easily just a few days of Arohi's elimination. She was seen talking about love and bonding with RJ Surya. Let's wait and see how long RJ Surya's track with Inaya will continue in the house. Watch this space for more updates.