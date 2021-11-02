Adulting Season 3 on Amazon miniTV from November 12

In its continued endeavour to enrich viewer experience, Amazon’s free video entertainment service - miniTV, announces its maiden collaboration for a repertoire of web series with India’s leading digital entertainment company – Pocket Aces. The first title from this collaboration – Adulting Season 3, starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama will premiere on 12th November 2021, exclusively on miniTV within Amazon’s shopping app. As showcased in the trailer, Adulting is a coming of age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai.

Watch the trailer here

Some of the other shows that will exclusively release on miniTV as part of this collaboration over the coming months are are Please Find Attached - Season 3 (starring Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra) and Crushed - Season 1 (starring Noor fame Rudraksh Jaiswal and Aadhya Anand who debuted in the film A Yellow Bird). A visual treat for all Amazon customers, these shows, tailored especially for young adults, promise to keep the viewers fully engaged and asking for more.

Commenting on the association, Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, “We are proud to partner with Pocket Aces to bring quality entertainment to our hundreds and millions of customers in India for free! Starting with the third season of the popular show ‘Adulting’, this is an alliance that will play an instrumental role in further bolstering our exclusive content offering. Stay tuned for these exciting shows!”

Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, said “Pocket Aces' mission is to entertain audiences wherever they are spending time, and hence the association with Amazon miniTV as one of the launch partners really resonates with us. In a country such as India, being able to offer high quality content for free to audiences ensures huge reach and accessibility. We're very excited about our slate starting with proven IPs such as Adulting and Please Find Attached, and then building brand news properties such as Crushed and others. With the way it is shaping up, we are sure that miniTV can become one of the most loved content apps in India, and we're excited to be a part of that growth.”