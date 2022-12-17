ADK Or Manikandan, Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

The sixth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil is making loud noises on social media. The show is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. We are damn sure, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers wouldn't miss watching the weekend episode.

People will be curious to know who is going to get evicted from the show. Azeem, Rachitha, ADK, Janany, Manikandan, and Vikraman have been nominated for eviction this week.

Rumors are flying thick and fast on social media that ADK has been eliminated from the show. A section of the audience says that Manikandan is expected to get eliminated from the show, as he is in the least position in unofficial polls.

ADK or Manikandan which contestant will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 during the weekend episode? Can't wait for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 weekend episode.