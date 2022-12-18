Adi Reddy, Rohit Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale Race

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale will be a star-studded affair with the special guests. Ravi Teja will be gracing the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu. He is appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Dhamaka.

The film is due to release in theatres on December 23, 2022.

Back to Bigg Boss grand finale, Adi Reddy and Rohit will be getting eliminated from the finale race.

Adi Reddy fans are upset with the show makers as they have eliminated him in fourth place, Adi Reddy deserved to be in the top three finalists.

Probably, Adi Reddy might haven't got enough votes to be in the top three, we are going to miss his presence in the Bigg Boss house from today onwards.