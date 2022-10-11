Adi Reddy Over Confident About Winning Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestant Adi Reddy is grabbing the headlines since the show went on air. He has entered the house under the common man's quota.

Most of the Bigg Boss viewers are familiar with Adi Reddy as he used to review Bigg Boss Telugu in the previous seasons. He got popular among the masses through his analysis for the show.

Adi Reddy is pretty aware of the game, he surely knows what works and what does not to stay in the house for a long time. Last night, Adi Reddy and Rohit had a verbal spat over the nomination process. Adi Reddy was seen lashing out at Rohit for no reason.

AdiReddy is creating a lot of drama in the house with silly fights. The buzz on social media suggests that Adi Reddy seems to be overconfident about winning the show as he has been reviewing it.

It appears Adi Reddy is thinking that the Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna might not eliminate him as he is one of the popular contestants in the current season. Adi Reddy overconfidence might kill his chances of winning the game. Let's wait and see how long Adi Reddy survive in the house.

Subscribe to Sakshi Post for notifications.