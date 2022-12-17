Adi Reddy Or Shrihan, Who Drops Out From Finale Race For Brief Case?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is going to end in just two days. The preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale are going in full swing.

The grand finale has five contestants fighting for the title. It's known a fact that only two contestants will be able to be the winner and runner-up of the show. Singer Revanth is the fixed winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Adi Reddy and Shrihan will be the runner-up of the show.

Netizens have already predicted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner and runner-up even before the grand finale. People are betting on big time, who would opt for a briefcase with a cash of Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh in the final round.

The contestant who accepts the briefcase has to step out from the finale. There is a chance for Adi Reddy or Shrihan to get tied up for briefcase, who would accept, or quits the finale race is yet to be seen.

