Adi Reddy Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Finally, the weekend is here! We are all set to witness the 12th week of elimination in tonight's episode.

The nominated contestants of the 12th week are Raj, Rohit, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Inaya, Faima, and Sri Satya. The buzz on social media suggests that Adi Reddy has been eliminated from the show.

And it is going to be a nail-biting episode, it is hoped.

On social media, Adi Reddy's fans are calling it an unfair elimination. There is no official confirmation that he has really been eliminated from the show. Watch this space for more updates.