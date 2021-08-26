Actor Posani To Enter Hitler Gari Pellam, Check Why?

Popular daily soap Hitler Gari Pellam airing in the entertainment channel Zee Telugu has received a huge fan base with its unique content and presentation of the episodes. This serial is all about Bhanumathi, a happy-go-lucky girl who marries Abhinav Jagarlamudi, a well-off businessman and perfectionist and she will have three daughters-in-laws elder to her age. The serial rotates on how Bhanu will resolve the issues created by them.

Hitler Gari Pellam is currently centred around AJ wants to give divorce to Bhanu as he dislikes her behaviour. However, Bhanu asks the foreteller to show her a solution to be with AJ. Then he tells about a person who saves her. Do you also wish to see who Bhanu’s relationship saver is, then watch this promo.