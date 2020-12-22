Abijeet's Relationship Revelation About Harika Will Leave You Shocked

Abijeet, the most talked-about contestant of the show, made maximum headlines during his stay in the house. From throwing tantrums to showing aggression, the actor is proud to have displayed his real side, while many contestants were wearing masks. Abhijeet went blank when his name was announced as the winner. He is basking in the success of Bigg Boss and he has been giving back to back interviews to various portals.

He stated to news portals that “I have got a lot of love from the viewers throughout my journey. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me and because of you people, I could win this trophy. This was like 106 days of examination for me which I passed with flying colours.It was very difficult to survive in the house. At every point, people are there to demean you and put you down. Even if you are doing something good, you are questioned. It was especially different for me, was blank for few moments. And couldn't understand that I have actually won. When he was asked to talk about his equation with Harika, Abhijeet made some unbelievable comments which will leave you all shock.

Do you want to know, what he said then this piece of news is for you? Abhijeet said that ‘Harika is like my sister, I told her many times to her in the house that you are my sister. I have a younger brother but I don’t have a sister and I’ll consider her as my sister from another’s mother. When I was in the house also I told her the same but makers might haven’t telecasted it. Looks like to get massive TRPs rating makers would have shown their relationship as a couple but in real life, they are brother and sisters as what we learned from Abhijeet’s interview.