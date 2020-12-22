Abijeet Planning Bigg Boss Success Tour To Meet Fans?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abijeet is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. Currently, he is basking in the success of Bigg Boss, Abijeet is aiming to reach greater heights with each passing day. Ever since he stepped out of the house, Abijeet has become a topic of discussion in Telly circles. According to the reliable sources, Abijeet is believed to have bagged few movie offers from Tollywood filmmakers. That’s not all, Abhijeet is also signed few web series which are set to go on floors in a couple of days from now.

So, Abhijeet is giving his fans enough reason to celebrate. The latest news doing the rounds Abijeet is looking forward to meet his fans and audiences who helped him clinch the Bigg Boss winner title by casting their votes. He will soon kick-start his success tour from Hyderabad and likely travel a few other places in Andhra Pradesh.

Abijeet became an internet sensation overnight after his entry into the Bigg Boss House and enjoys an unbelievable fan following. He has made a place in the hearts if people with his attitude and dedication towards the game in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There is also a buzz in social media that Abhijeet is the reason why Bigg Boss Telugu 4 garnered huge TRPs.