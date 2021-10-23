Abhishek Raaja or Chinna Pannu, Who will Get Eliminated This Week?

It's weekend time, so it's time for elimination. Do you want to know which contestants will get a red card from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house this weekend? Then check this out.

For this week's elimination, nine contestants have been nominated: Akshara, Pavni, Priyanka, Isai Vaani, Chinna Ponnu, Abhishek, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, and Abinay.

According to the voting results, Abhishek, Chinna Ponnu, and Abhinay are in the danger zone. Akshara, Pavni, Priyanka, Isai Vaani, Iykki Berry, and Thamarai Selvi are in the safe zone.

Netizens say that the show makers might eliminate Chinna Ponnu in place of Abhishek Raaja. Abhishek Raaja is giving good content to the show with his performance. Abhishek is seen creating a mess in the house during the tasks. And the audience aretrolling him too over how he behaves with other Contestants. We can say that Abhishek's vote bank has seen a huge drop because of his fights with housemates.

As Chinna Ponnu is a senior citizen in the house, the makers might eliminate her, say viewers. Let's wait and watch who will get an exit pass this week from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 host Kamal Haasan.