Abhinav Shukla Unfair Elimination From Bigg Boss 14: Voting Trends Differ

As Bigg Boss 14 is rushing towards its finale, there are new twists and turns occurring every day. The Salman Khan hosted show has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. Viewers have been hooked and are now at the edge of their seats with the Finals approaching. In a shocking mid-week elimination, one of the fan favorite contestants was shown the exit door.

Abhinav Shukla was evicted in the sudden mid-week elimination. There were 7 contestants in the house, but only 5 will be reaching the Finale. With that it was necessary to get rid of at least two contestants. It could either have been a ‘double elimination’ during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode or a sudden mid-week elimination. Sadly it was Abhinav who said goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

As Abhinav’s eviction was confirmed, viewers started demanding answers. Many fans trended hashtags in support of Abhinav and demanded that the makers bring him back. "ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE" started trending on Twitter as Abhinav fans are waiting for an answer.

One user pointed out that Abhinav was leading in the voting. There were three major contestants who were behind Abhinav according to the voting trends. Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant were in the danger zone.

Every week, fans have kept Abhinav Shukla at least in the top 3 and ensured his spot in the safe zone. With Abhinav receiving more votes when compared to Nikki, Devoleena and Rakhi, how did the result turn out to be this?

Fans are now demanding an answer from the show’s makers and have declared that Abhinav Shukla deserved to be in the finale.

Can we expect another twist that will be in favor of Abhinav Shukla? But with the fact that the finale is just a few days away, it is highly unlikely. Fans of Abhinav Shukla will probably have to deal with this elimination.

My boy doesn't deserve this kind of unfair eviction. He truly deserved to be in Top 5. I hope there's some twist.



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Sharv (@RubiNav06) February 9, 2021

Abhinav lived the BB journey with utmost dignity and class, its sad that people like eijaz, rakhi, rahool are still inside the house and he's evicted,

I am sad for #AbhiArmy, as they wouldn't be able to watch his journey video, #AbhinavShukla is love.



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@bb_live_feeds) February 9, 2021

U played the game with dignity! U shows intelligence level but sadly these people can't handle such a strong, opininated dignified contestant! They need contestant like Rakhi/ Arshi who can stoop so low for the sake of content & TRP!



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — The Khabri (@Rubisupporter) February 9, 2021

#JasMean took Abhinav’s name for eviction because she couldn’t digest the fact that he got more votes than Nagin



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Ayesha (Team RubiNav) (@ayesha1108) February 8, 2021

He has been there since day 1, has been nominated every week from the 9th week. He has been saved by the audience votes till here. He has shown exceptional growth and one of the most amazing personality to have ever graced this show.



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Abhinav's cardigan♡ (@ItsnotHoax) February 8, 2021