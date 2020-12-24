Abhijeet Rejects Samantha's SamJam?

f you have followed the fourth season of Bigg Boss, then you would have probably witnessed the massive fan following that Abhijeet enjoyed. From the beginning of the show, he created an identity for himself that set him apart from the rest.

He also made it to the headlines for his aggressiveness on several instances, but his loyal followers continued showering their love on him and finally, he took the trophy home. Post the show, we can say his fan following has only witnessed a jump. Speculations are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is all set to grace Samantha Akkineni’s popular Sam Jam show on Aha.

Abhijeet has been giving back to back interviews to various portals post the show. He has been asked in an interview, Is he going to grace 'SamJam' show. Abhijeet said that he hasn’t been invited by anyone as of now. He clear refuted the rumors that he is not participating in the show at the moment as Show makers haven’t called him yet. So, he won't be appearing in the SamJam show and this piece of news will surely disappoint his fans.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was aired on Star Maa channel on December 20 and Abhijeet was pitted against Akhil Sarthak in the finals. We once again would like to congratulate Abhijeet on his victory.