Abhijeet Fans Throng Bigg Boss Sets Annapurna Studios Hyderabad

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand finale is being telecast right now. We already told you that it has been officially announced that Abhijeet has won this season's Telugu Bigg Boss.Soon as word got out, Abijeet fans thronged Annapurna Studios where the Bigg Boss house has been set up. We all know the kind of support that Abhijeet got.

He's been the most popular contestant this season and with his mannerisms inside the house and no nonsense game, Abhijeet has managed to win the hearts of Bigg Boss fans so much so that he has scored record number of voters in the final round.

Here's a look at the crowd at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad to see Bigg Boss winner Abhijeet.