Abhijeet Beats Sohel, Akhil: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has reached its ultimate end and the show is about to end in a matter of a few hours. The house will yet again be empty for another few months before season five kicks off. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika who are in the race for the coveted top spot. Among the five, Abhijeet seems to have the highest chance of walking away with the winner tag. Abhijeet has been nominated contestant of this season but he escaped every elimination by bagging huge votes from his fans.

The same can be expected in ultimate finale where Abhijeet might have his fans voting for him continuously for one last time seem him crowded as the Bigg Boss king.

According to the reliable sources, Abhijeet got the highest votes and he is at the top with a huge margin of votes. If makers go by voting then Abhijeet will be the first contestant to become a winner for this season. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning to make female winner year this year and Abhijeet may not become winner, though, he bagged huge votes. Looks like Abhijeet has beaten all strong contenders in the final voting race especially his strong rival Akhil Sarthak.

It is being said that Ariyana Glory could be the female winner as the makers are looking forward to create history in Bigg Boss Telugu by making a female winner this year. Let’s wait and watch whether Ariyana will really walk out with the winner's trophy or not.