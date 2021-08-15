Aata Sandeep, Jyothi Raj: Check Amazing Pics, Videos Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed Contestants

Aata Sandeep is well known for his high-voltage energy dances and his wife Jyothi Raj is no less than him. The cutest couple enjoys an immense fan following and they never step back to share some of the adorable videos and photos on their social media platforms. According to the reports, the makers of Bigg Boss have finalized the names of Aata Sandeep and Jyothi Raj as the contestants of the show. However, official information regarding this is awaited.

Recently, the makers of the show have released a promo which is quite interesting. Decoding the promo, the show promises to be a whole lot of fun. Fans and others have been eagerly waiting for the controversial reality show. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to act as host once again for the show.

Here are some of the adorable pics and videos of Aata Sandeep and Jyothi Raj.