5 fantasy series that will transport you to a mystical land

Using your lucid imagination to escape reality definitely helps in unwinding a busy and twisted human mind, and what better way to do that, than to get away to a far far fantastical land and indulge in some reverie and daydreaming. It’s a powerful and intoxicating feeling to leap through the screen leaving your life behind, and being immersed in something totally new. With Prime Video adding an absolutely enchanting and gripping fantasy series The Wheel of Time to a long library of fantasy series, here are 5 fantasy dramas that are your quintessential, go-to unwinding binge-watch guide!

Game of Thrones: The most talked about, watched and loved fantasy series on the face of Earth. As the logline of the series suggests, “Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime. And the struggle for the Iron Throne begins”. Based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, this American fantasy series is set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos and follows several cosmic story arcs revolving around political intrigue, romance, action, sex, ice zombies and dragons throughout the course of the show.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Supernatural: This American dark fantasy series has been the longest running American live-action fantasy TV series. Brothers Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles)

crisscross the country, investigating paranormal activity and picking fights with demons, ghosts and monsters. The haunting series is thrilling yet terrifying and makes for an ideal chill in the bones binge watch.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Lucifer: Tom Ellies has been stealing hearts and breaths away by playing the irresistible Lord of Hell. This evil personification after getting bored of his responsibility of being the Ruler of Hell relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective. The show is addictive and the perfect binge watch as you cannot stop at one episode. The adventures of this good looking devil and his adventures on Earth is the perfect balance between good vs evil and this will surely keep you glued to your screen.

Streaming on Netflix

The Witcher: Starring the absolute stunner Henry Cavil as Geralt of Riva, the titular monster hunter. The Witcher based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, is the perfect fantastical getaway to the fictional mediaeval land-inspired landmass known as "the Continent". This intertwining tale with spellbinding characters, mystical landscape and gripping narrative is thoroughly entertaining as well as addictive.

Streaming on Netflix

The Wheel of Time: Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, ‘The Wheel of Time’, the series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it and what unfolds is spellbinding and captivating. This new series embraces a female-focused fantasy with a host of strong and unassailable female characters that include Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden and Priyanka Bose to name a few.

So stay tuned as Prime Video releases new episodes every Friday. The fantasy series The Wheel of Time will be available on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Don't miss these series. They are triumphs of imagination that seem incapable of losing their power to enchant & entertain.