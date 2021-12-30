4 Reasons to Watch Clean on Amazon miniTV

The heartfelt story of two sisters, played by Aisha Ahmed and Amrita Puri, Amazon miniTV’s latest short film, Clean is raking positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike. A slice of life film, Clean is now streaming on Amazon miniTV on Amazon shopping app. A relatable storyline filled with bitter-sweet moments, this heartwarming film written and directed by Zoya Parvin, in collaboration with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, has emerged as one of the must-watch films to watch. If you’re looking to watch something that’ll see you smiling right from start to end, here are four reasons why you should add Clean to your binge-list.

Great cast

The lead actresses of the film, Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed are known for their power-packed performances. While Aisha started her career with entertaining short videos and created a niche for herself in the digital space, Amrita made her debut with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha and went on to act in various movies and shows including Kai Po Che! and Four More Shots Please!. The duo has a strong screen presence and captivate the audience with their acting capabilities.

Anurag Kashyap’s dialogues

Apart from being a talented director and filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap is also a brilliant dialogue writer. Anurag has penned the dialogues for films like Shool, Gangs of Wasserypur, Paisa Vasool, and Yuva among others. For Clean, the multi-talented filmmaker, has kept the dialogues simple and direct, like how siblings and their families would speak in similar circumstances. No wonder everyone’s been talking about the show.

Relatable storyline

Clean is a story of two sisters who share a complex equation and how they bridge the gap between themselves. Over the course of the film, the sisters decide to come clean and express their reservations, fears and insecurities to each other. The complex relationship between the two sisters is something that most siblings will relate to.

Brilliance of Guneet Monga

Clean is backed by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, who is known for her several critically-acclaimed films including The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Period. End of Sentence. among others. With Clean, Guneet Monga has added yet another feather to her cap of presenting stories with compelling narrative and gripping story. It’s one that you surely wouldn’t want to miss out on.

