2 Top Tollywood Actors Confirmed Guests at Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: Deets Inside

We are all waiting to witness the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Now, trusted sources suggest that the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale is all set to be held on December 19, 2021.

The ones who are fighting for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy are Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh, Siri, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, RJ Kajal, and Maanas.

After two to three rounds of elimination, Bigg Boss is going to announce the top five finalists of this season. A little birdie tells us that the show organizers are planning to invite RRR team as Chief Guests for the finale episode. Yes, what you read is right. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli are likely to be the guest of honors for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale episode.

Imagine three stars on the grand finale... It just give you goosebumps, right? We are damn sure, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale episode will be double special for the viewers if our actors agree to be part of the event. We will surely keep you posted whether the RRR team will be really gracing Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale episode or not. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.