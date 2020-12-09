Minecraft: Most Watched Game On YouTube In 2020

In the 2020 statistics revealed by Youtube Gaming, it was revealed that 2020 has been an amazing year. Youtube Gaming recorded a total of 100 billion watch-time hours. This is double of 2018 numbers.

10 billion watch time hours were from the Youtube gaming livestreams. There are a total of 40 million active gaming channels and out of these at least 80,000 channels hit more 100,000 subscribers this past year.

More than 350 gaming channels hit 10 million subscribers. Minecraft became the most watched game on Youtube. It got a whooping 200 billion views from all its uploaded videos and livestreams in 2020.

Other games that also had high numbers of views were ‘Mobile Battle Royale Garena Free Fire,’ ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘Fortnite.’

Minecraft - 201B views Roblox - 75B views Garena Free Fire - 72B views GTA V - 70B views Fortnite - 67B views

Head of YouTube Gaming, Ryan Wyatt said that, “We’ve doubled our viewership in the last two years. 2018 we came out with 50 billion hours of gaming watch time. This year we did 100 billion.”