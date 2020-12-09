Minecraft: Most Watched Game On YouTube In 2020
In the 2020 statistics revealed by Youtube Gaming, it was revealed that 2020 has been an amazing year. Youtube Gaming recorded a total of 100 billion watch-time hours. This is double of 2018 numbers.
10 billion watch time hours were from the Youtube gaming livestreams. There are a total of 40 million active gaming channels and out of these at least 80,000 channels hit more 100,000 subscribers this past year.
More than 350 gaming channels hit 10 million subscribers. Minecraft became the most watched game on Youtube. It got a whooping 200 billion views from all its uploaded videos and livestreams in 2020.
Other games that also had high numbers of views were ‘Mobile Battle Royale Garena Free Fire,’ ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘Fortnite.’
- Minecraft - 201B views
- Roblox - 75B views
- Garena Free Fire - 72B views
- GTA V - 70B views
- Fortnite - 67B views
Head of YouTube Gaming, Ryan Wyatt said that, “We’ve doubled our viewership in the last two years. 2018 we came out with 50 billion hours of gaming watch time. This year we did 100 billion.”
We just had our best year ever @YouTubeGaming, and it's thanks to YOU. The Creators, Publishers, and Gamers watching every day who have made YouTube Gaming the largest Gaming platform in the world.
But just how big of a year was it? Let's take a look: https://t.co/tLC4ezvUx4 pic.twitter.com/QQ9I2Vw3s6
— Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) December 8, 2020