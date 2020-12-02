Airtel, BSNL, JioFiber Broadband Data Plans: Which One Offers Best Speed?

The broadband plans are available at Rs.1499 in all the three networks Airtel, BSNL, and JioFiber. Airtel and JioFiber comes with unlimited data whereas BSNL gives 4000GB internet. The common thing in between these networks is that all of these have 300 Mbps net speed and unlimited calling.

BSNL

The ultra-fibre plan under BSNL comes with 4000GB internet at 300 Mbps speed. It has unlimited local calls and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This plan is available at 1499/-

Airtel

The broadband plan that airtel provides is called XStream ultra-broadband plan. It provides unlimited internet, 300 Mbps speed and unlimited calls. Along with these, this plan also comes with Airtel XStream box, a one year membership to Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime. This plan is also for 1499/-

JioFiber

Jiofiber has a Diamond broadband plan at Rs.1499. This plan also provides unlimited internet at 300 Mbps speed. Similar to other plans, this too has unlimited calling. The difference is with the subscription to online streaming platforms. Under JioFiber, you will get subscription to 12 such platforms. It is Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate Play, Discovery +, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.

The major differences between all these plans are the subscription to the OTT platforms. Now depending on your requirements, you can choose whichever plan you like. Speed is good with all the above plans.