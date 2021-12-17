World's 1st 'True' Millipede with 1,306 Legs Discovered In Australia, Pics Surface

Australian scientists have found the world's first "true" millipede, which has more legs than any other species. The pale-coloured millipede's elongated body is around 95 mm long and contains 1,306 legs. Eumillipes Persephone is the name given to a species discovered about 60 metres (200 feet) below in a mining zone. The California millipede species with 750 legs held the previous record.