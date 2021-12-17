World's 1st 'True' Millipede with 1,306 Legs Discovered In Australia, Pics Surface
Pics of the world's first "true" millipede with 1,306 legs have been discovered in Australia.
Australian scientists have found the world's first "true" millipede, which has more legs than any other species. The pale-coloured millipede's elongated body is around 95 mm long and contains 1,306 legs. Eumillipes Persephone is the name given to a species discovered about 60 metres (200 feet) below in a mining zone. The California millipede species with 750 legs held the previous record.