Under the umbrella of Hilton’s campaign “Wedding Diaries”, Conrad Bengaluru curates an impeccable and delightful wedding experience for its guests this season.

Known as “The Garden City”, Bengaluru has plenty to offer in terms of beautiful comforting weather, brilliant connectivity and appetizing delicacies of the South. With an array to choose from, indulge into an impeccable experience coupled with Conrad Bengaluru’s inspired hospitality, making it the perfect venue for all your guests.

A wedding is considered amongst the most intimate and once in a lifetime experience. Wedding Diaries by Hilton, Conrad Bengaluru will ensure that the entire journey of planning to executing all events will be in perfect sync with desired expectations of the guest. Situated in the heart of the city, the 24 stories property is above Bengaluru’s central business district with the city’s largest pillar less ballroom and highest number of suite rooms with a picturesque views of Ulsoor Lake.

With stunning views and ambience, capture your special moments – bridal showers, bachelor parties, engagements and weddings with Conrad Bengaluru. With an array of customized offerings, plan your dream event with a team of expert’s right from décor to exquisite culinary feasts. Conrad Bengaluru has on-board a team of experts who can specifically curates the menu they way you want it to be. The property also caters to a separate kitchen for any vegetarian based meals.

Specialising in Marwari, Jain, Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines, the in-house Maharaj has an array to offer in terms of ingredients, recipes and flavour. With respect to various spaces for various events and ceremonies – the property has a dedicated room for a Nikah ceremony and a ballroom for a huge gathering or event. With the Gurudwara located next door, Conrad Bengaluru becomes the best destination to host Punjabi weddings as well. Certified ISO 22000:2018 for Food Safety Management System, the property ensures complete hygiene and safety.

Embark on a once in a lifetime journey of romance and celebration carefully curated by Hilton EventReady. Adhering to CleanStay initiative, every experience at the property will be safe, secure and socially responsible.

Commenting on the special creation of Wedding Diaries, Mr. Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru says, “A dream of togetherness, an experience that you will remember for eternity and a journey that will be etched with your loved ones. Stitching every memory together with the Hilton hospitality and experiencing luxury in true sense, what makes your dream wedding a reality here. This is what we bring alive with the Wedding Diaries concept here at Conrad Bengaluru”.

Plan your special day, an occasion filled with laugher and joy crafted carefully and seamlessly by the team, ensuring you have an unforgettable experience. Be it a grand or intimate celebration, allow Conrad Bengaluru to turn your wedding dreams into reality right here, an oasis of inspired luxury.

To commemorate the launch, Conrad Bengaluru is also offering a Wedding Bliss limited time offer valid until 31st October for events booked until 31st March 2022. This package offers a Bridal suite along with In-room breakfast and comes with additional benefits such as:

The hotel will organize a photo shoot venue, offer sparkling wine and appetizers to the couple.

The couple will also receive triple Hilton Honors points which can be redeemed to book their honeymoon or a much needed ‘Just Us’ break after the wedding. To know more, visit www.hilton.com

Several benefits come along when planning a wedding with Conrad, such as: