This Ugadi, Vi customers in Bengaluru can get Free Astrology Consultation at select Vi stores

Bengaluru: The Kannada New Year, Ugadi is the time for citizens to set aspirations and plans to be achieved during the coming year. To celebrate the spirit of Ugadi, Vi, India’s leading telecom operator is facilitating Astrology consultations for customers in Bengaluru. This Astrology consultation is being offered free of cost to Vi customers between 4th April to 9th April 2022.

Vi customers in Bengaluru can visit the Vi stores at JP Nagar, Bommanahalli, Kagadaspura, VijayNagar, Basaveshwar Nagar, Rammurthy Nagar, SahakarNagar, Marthahalli, RajajiNagar, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar to avail the free of cost Astrology consultation.

Both prepaid and post-paid Vi customers in Karnataka can avail of Free Astrology consultation at the mentioned Vi stores in Bengaluru.

S. Murali, Operations Director- South, Vodafone Idea, said, “At Vi, we lookout for innovative avenues to bring more and better value for our customers. The endeavour is to be relevant to their needs and interests and be an important part of their special moments each day of the year. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I would like to take the opportunity to wish Vi customers in Karnataka and their families, a Very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year. May you all have many happy hours of staying connected with your world, on Vi 4G network.

This Ugadi, Vi is also extending an invitation to mobile phone users in Karnataka to join Vi 4G network by subscribing to Vi Hero Unlimited plans. Vi Hero Unlimited Recharge plans start from Rs. 299, bring three unique product benefits under one umbrella.

· Weekend Data Rollover: This lets users accumulate unutilized daily data during the weekdays and use it over the weekend.

· Night Time Free Data- 12:00 am to 6:00 am: Prepaid customers can access unlimited high-speed Night time data without any restrictions, at no extra cost from 12:00 am to 6:00 am.

· Data Delight enables customers access to a backup of 1GB of high-speed data per day, twice a month.