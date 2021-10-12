Try Fusion Garba This Navratri With Lomotif

With Dandiya, Garba, bright outfits, and plenty of joy and laughter, the nine-day holiday of Navratri has well and truly begun. To boost the spirit and excitement surrounding the celebrations, Lomotif has decided to make it more entertaining by encouraging users to post their dancing videos to the Lomotif app till October 17 in exchange for a reward. Yes! You read that right.

To take part, one has to simply show off their best Garba moves to the rhythm and beat of the music. But Lomotif, in its trademark style, adds a twist to the competition. Participants will have to get creative in performing fusion Garba to one of the chart-busting tunes in the campaign playlist instead of a Garba song.

Five lucky winners who upload their video to the Lomotif app with the hashtag #FusionGarba and get the most likes on their creative dance steps will receive a pair of tickets to Goa. So put on your dancing shoes, select a song that matches your rhythm and get into the spirit of Navratri to win those tickets and enjoy a much-needed vacation.

Paul Yang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive, Lomotif said “First and foremost, I want to wish everyone a joyous Navratri. It is truly a one-of-a-kind celebration. Nine days of festivities with music and dancing is sure to make one want to shake a leg. Through Lomotif, we look to make the festival extremely special, memorable and interesting for everyone. I encourage people to share their dance videos and just have a good time. May the holiday season bring everyone happiness and serenity."

