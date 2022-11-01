These Five Rules Will Change From November1, 2022

The month of November has begun and from this month there will be a new set of rules and regulations enforced in India. Some of these changes can bring a huge impact on your household expenses. So check out what these few major changes are going to be.

Electricity subsidies will be stopped in Delhi

Registration has to be done to get a subsidy on electricity in the capital of the country. If registration is not done, then a subsidy on electricity will not be given. The last date for registration is 31 October. Electricity subsidy will be given up to 200 units.

LPG Cylinder Prices may Increase

According to the usage and demand, the price of the CNG and LPG also changes.

OTP for Gas Cylinders Booking

From November 1, there are going to be changed in LPG gas cylinder booking. After booking the gas, OTP will be sent to the customer's mobile and when the cylinder reaches your home, you will have to tell the OTP. The customer will get the new cylinder only after saying the OTP.

Mandatory KYC for Health and General Insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has changed the rules of insurance with effect from November 1. It has been made mandatory for the customers taking insurance to provide KYC information.

New Timings of Trains

Indian Railways is going to make a big change regarding the timing of trains from Today. The new timetable will change the timings of 13,000 trains and 7000 goods train trains.

Also Read: Sonipat Woman Throws Acid at Man For Rejecting Marriage Proposal