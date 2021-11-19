From Rolls Royce to Bentley Aamir Khan Expensive Car Collection

Mumbai: Mr Perfectionist from Bollywood Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world, both on and off the screen. He has established himself as a blockbuster performer in his over 30 years in the film industry. Aamir Khan, who began his full-fledged acting career in 1988, has produced some amazing films that have had a significant social influence.

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal are among his finest movies.

With so many successful films under his belt, Aamir Khan has established himself as India's bankable actor. He is one of the industry's highest-paid stars. Aamir, like other celebs, enjoys his fair share of automobiles, and his collection will astound you.

He possesses a fleet of pricey cars, proving that Aamir is a "pistolhead" and a connoisseur of high-end automobiles. (The list below is based on multiple news stories.)

List of Swanky Cars Parked in Aamir Khan’s Garage

1. Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600

2. Rolls-Royce Ghost

3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur

4. Range Rover Vogue

5. BMW 6-series GT

What’s on his work front?

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released later this year. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, will be Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The actor had completed the film's shoot a few months prior.