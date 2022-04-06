By Shyamala Tulasi

The holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 02 this year, is considered as the most sacred month in the religion of Islam. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which begins after the end of another auspicious month called Sha’ban.

Why does the Ramadan date vary globally?

Since Muslims follow the Islamic lunar calendar, every month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Geographically speaking, the crescent moon is sighted a day earlier in the Middle East and other countries compared to South Asian countries. Therefore, one day delay is seen in the start of Ramadan and Eid days for India and its neighbourhood countries.

Muslims begin their fast (called Roza in India or Sawm in Arabic) by eating Sehri (pre-dawn prayers) and end it with Iftar (breaking of the fast after sunset). During this time, the believers remain on empty stomachs and do not even touch the water. They break the fast called iftar after the sun goes down. The Muslims offer special prayers during the night (Taraweeh) and do charity and stay away from sinful activities during the holy month. After the end of fasting for a month, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by offering congregational prayers on open grounds.

Significance of fasting

According to Islam’s sacred text, the holy Qur’an fasting or Roza is mandatory for all adult men and women except for people who are ill, and have severe health issues, including pregnant women and women who are menstruating. The purpose of fasting in Ramadan is to make the believers gain spiritual strength, purify the soul and develop empathy toward other human beings. Muslims believe during the holy month of Ramadan, Allah revealed the first verses of the Holy Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammed through his archangel Gabriel.

Ramzan or Ramadan?

Lately, there’s been a lot of discussion over the use of Ramadan spelling. In the sub-continent, people say Ramzan. The word Ramadan (رمضان) is derived from the Arabic word 'ar-ramad', ( رَمَض) which means scorching heat. When God ordained all adult Muslims to observe fasting, it happened to be the Islamic month of Ramadan and hence the month of fasting is called Ramadan.

RAMADAN MUBARAK 2022: DATE AND TIME

The dates of Ramadan vary each year based on the lunar calendar.