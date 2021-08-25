New York Christie’s Asian Art Week Auctions, Viewings, Events

New York – Christie’s announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 17-29. This season presents six auctions featuring over 1,000 objects from 5,000 years of art spanning all epochs and categories of Asian art comprising Chinese archaic bronzes through Japanese art to modern Indian and Pakistani painting.

From a Tang-dynasty parcel-gilt silver ‘rhinoceros’ dish to huanghuali furniture and Japanese metalwork, the six distinct sales of Asian Art Week bring together innumerous eclectic works and objects from across the vast continent. Other highlights include paintings by South Asian modernist Narayan Shridhar Bendre and 16th-century Tibetan masters, rare woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai and a Qianlong-Jiaqing-period kesi ‘twelve symbol’ dragon robe.

All works will be presented in an exhibition from September 17 at Christie’s New York.

SEPTEMBER 2021 | ASIAN ART WEEK SALES

LIVE AUCTIONS:

Important Japanese Art | 21 September 2021

Indian, Himalayan & Southeast Asian Works of Art | 22 September 2021

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art | 22 September 2021

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art | 23-24 September 2021

ONLINE SALES:

Asia! | 14-28 September 2021

From Artist to Woodblock: Japanese Prints | 19-29 September 2021

