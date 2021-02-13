Man Peeks Into Girl's Bedroom, What The Mother Did Next Is A Lesson For Every Pervert

This incident is a testament to the fact that parents can do anything to protect their children. One day a woman named Pellis Pena went to fetch goods from the grocery store. While returning she saw a man hanging over her daughter’s bedroom. Seeing the man the mother immediately informed the police. When the police arrived, the mob tried to flee. Pellis showed her courage. She ran across him, grabbed him tightly and knocked him down.

The incident, which took place in Texas, USA, was caught on camera by a police vehicle. One day a woman named Pellis Pena went to fetch goods at home early in the morning. Jane Hawkins, a 19-year-old man who knew about this, started hanging out of the bedroom window of the house. Pena's daughter was not in the room at the time. He was there with the intention that she would come into that room with this.

By this time Pena had reached there. She called the police as soon as she saw him. Jane tried to flee from there as soon as he saw the police. With this, Pena ran across him and fell down. Afterwards, her daughter also held hands without moving. The police immediately arrested him.