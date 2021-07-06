International Kissing Day 2021: Is Liplock Good For You?

International Kissing Day 2021: You may burn up to 26 calories by kissing your lover for one minute. Kissing regularly is also said to increase one's age.

International Kissing Day is observed every year on July 6. Every year on June 22nd, the United States of America commemorates National Kissing Day. Another Kissing Day occurs during the week of Valentine's Day. Kissing Day is also marked on February 13, the eve of valentines day. A kiss is the best method to show your spouse how much you love and care about them.

Kissing is a lovely way to communicate affection that is guaranteed to bring a smile to one's face. It has a significant impact on the development of relationships. It not only benefits physical health by increasing immunity and burning calories, but it also benefits mental health by reducing stress.

On International Kissing Day 2021, here are some interesting things about kissing that just might blow your mind:

1. You can burn up to 26 calories just by kissing your lover for one minute. It is also thought that kissing someone every day will increase their life expectancy.

2. A 10-second French kiss exchanges 80 million germs, but it also helps to clean your mouth since it creates more saliva. This, in turn, aids in the prevention of tooth decay.

3. Kissing has been found to help decrease stress and promote improved health in studies.

4. A person spends an average of 336 hours kissing, which is equal to two weeks of our lives.

5. People who couldn't read or write in the Medieval Era used to sign their names with an 'X' and then kiss the mark to indicate their sincerity.

6. Dogs are the most kissable of all the animals. Around 75% of people kiss their pets, but 70% think dogs are the greatest pets to kiss, 21% say cats are the best pets to kiss, 7% want to kiss their birds, and 2% want to kiss reptiles.

7. In 1966, an episode of Star Trek featured the first interracial kiss on television.

8. Every French kiss, according to a group of British academics, includes the action of 146 muscles, 34 of which are facial and 112 of which are postural.

9. In Africa, individuals frequently kiss on the same ground where their leader once walked. In Italy, people greet one another by kissing.

10. In the 2010 film Elena Undone, actors Necar Zadegan and Traci Dinwiddie kissed for an unprecedented 3.23 minutes.

11. Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, a Thai couple, set the Guinness record for the longest kiss in real life. For 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds, they kissed each other.