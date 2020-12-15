How To Prepare For NDA Exam 2021: Top 4 NDA Academy in India

NDA: National Defence Academy, a dream place for many defense aspirants. Candidates for National Defence Academy are selected through a written exam that is conducted twice a year by UPSC,SSB which includes psychological tests, GTO, Interview along with medical tests.

In the NDA exam about 4.62 lakh students appeared last year. The competition is very tough and to make it to the NDA, a candidate needs to be well guided. The objective of NDA is to provide high quality academic as well as technological training to its cadets in order to enable them to provide the best service in their respective careers.

The training at NDA is rigorous. In addition to service training for the Army, Navy and Air Force, the cadets are also taught academics to cover the graduation level degree in Arts, Sciences or Computers.

So, if you want to become a soldier or join the Indian Army, Indian Navy or the Indian Air Force, these are the defence training institutions you need to keep an eye on!

1. Centurion Defence Academy

It is One of the Oldest Academy for Defence preparation located in Lucknow. Academy provides written Exam Preparation for NDA exam, CDS, AFCAT, Air force Group X Y, CAPF, INET, Sainik School Entrance Exam, MNS entries and other Defence Exam. It is well known as Best NDA coaching due to its highest selections in defence forces. Highly experienced faculty members and Ex- Officers of Indian Armed Forces who were in SSB board provide guidance to candidates. The candidates get a similar environment to that of the actual SSB. Any candidate who is preparing for SSB can visit their centre can check his/her OIR ratings. Centurion Defence Academy launched NDA Online Coaching for students who want to prepare for the NDA exam from home.

2. Edge Academy

This academy is located in Kota Rajasthan. This Academy provides classes for written as well as for SSB Preparation Ex- Officers of SSB Board are part of this academy. It has experienced faculty members who work hard for the students. The Academy has given output in the form of recommendation of many candidates. The academy is emerging as a new hub for Armed Forces aspirants and adjusting its name in the top SSB instructions in India.

3. Olive Greens

Olive Green academy is situated in Chandigarh and has got the best faculty for SSB and AFSB preparation. It grooms the candidates in a good and favorable environment. The institute provides coaching for written examination as well as for SSB. The candidate gets an environment similar to that of actual SSB.

4. Col. Sinhs Coaching Academy

This academy is situated in Bihar ,academy Provides good and friendly environment to the candidates. The instructors are well qualified who are totally devoted and dedicated.They Provide systematic, methodical and practical approach towards the SSB coaching.The Capsule is of two weeks. Sundays are observed as holidays. Location is easily accessible and in the heart of Patna town.

All these above coaching centers structure the candidates best for SSB and provide guidance to the candidates.