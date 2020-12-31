No party like a New Year party! The Coffee Cup - Pizzeria presents New Year Specials. The offers available on 31st December for entire day.

Coffee Cup released an ad captioned, "Drop by and party with us."

"Pizzeria has everything from flavorsome and aromatic pizzas to unlimited beverages to celebrate the night away! On December 31st, FULL DAY!

The Coffee Cup is featuring Chef's special menu at fixed prices," read the ad.

Everyone wants to celebrate New Year and have fun. With food, songs and partying with friends. Every cafe, restaurants and pubs are offering exclusive offers today. Even the food is said to special as some restaurants have come up with an exclusive menu just for this day.

The menu at Pizzeria has also been designed in a special way just for today. The New Year’s Eve delightful veg pack serves two and features a choice of wood-fired pizzas and dessert with unlimited beverages for ₹1799, whereas chef's special non-veg menu includes lasagna, shrimp wood fired pizza at ₹2099.

Here are some details about the event shared by Coffee Cup.

Call 8096869567 for reservations

Each set menu will serve 2 persons

Choice of Hot/Cold beverages

Check out the menu Below