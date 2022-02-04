Express your love with Amazon’s Valentine’s Day Store

Bengaluru: Celebrate the season of love this Valentines’ Day on Amazon.in with exciting deals and offers on a wide selection of specially curated products across categories ranging from fresh flowers, chocolates, gift sets, electronics, home décor, kitchen appliances, fashion and beauty essentials, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and much more.

Choose these super cute gifts for your cupid

STITCHNEST Valentine's Day Cute Couple Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Cover 12 X 12 Inches with Filler: Express your love for your loved one with this cute valentine themed designed cushion filler with cover. A personalized expression of love that will surely bring a bi g smile to your lover's face. It is compact, convenient and easy to use, get it for INR 239.

Arcadia Ceramic Perfect Pair Coffee Mugs 300ml: Enjoy your beverages together with this smooth glossy finish quality mug. These Mugs are specially designed to make a perfect gift for your loved one and will add special element to your décor as well. It is available for INR 440.

HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy bear: A big hug from a huge and soft teddy is extremely pleasing and calming. Gift your partner a soft toy, that they can cherish for a long time. Get this for INR 999.

Perfect gifts for your gaming partner

HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop: Surprise your loved one with a perfect gaming night with this HP Victus Gaming Laptop. With upto an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, HP Victus gaming laptop is coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM. The HP Victus is pure power which brings you the ultimate gaming experience. Get an ultimate gaming experience for INR 64,510.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop: Ladies, listen up! You may not always love the idea of your boyfriend playing games all day but, if you want to make them happy, then this ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop comes to your rescue. Powered up by 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5 GHz Processor, this is a perfect weapon for fat-paced gaming. It supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4- 2933MHz memory. This is available for INR 60,999.

DualSense wireless controller - (PlayStation5): Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience with your ultimate gaming partner. Harness the power of custom CPU, GPU and SSD with integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do. Now, marvel at incredible graphics and experience the new PS5 features with support of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology. Get this on Amazon only for INR 5,799.

Get grooming for a date with these gadgets

Dyson Airwrap™ Hair Styler: No date is complete without having your hair done just the way you want. This all-in-one hair styling device is the perfect fit for all hair types, and you can create any hair styles including beach waves, tight curls, lose curls or a simple smooth natural salon blow dry finished look to woo your partner. Get this styling essential at INR 42,900.

VEGA 3 In 1 Facial Cleanser & Massager With Sonic Vibration Technique For Cleansing, Exfoliation & Massaging: A quick skincare regime before prepping for your date is a must to get an instant glow. This device provides a quick solution with its multi operational features including deep and effective cleansing, exfoliation to remove dirt from your pores and a soothing massage. This is available for INR 2,099.

Bombay Shaving Company Valentine’s Day Magic | 6-in-1 Beard Grooming Kit for Men: A well-groomed look can never go wrong. Leave behind a lasting impression on your date with nourished and perfectly groomed beard. This kit contains products induced with the goodness of Wheat Protein and Vitamin E, the Face & Beard Wash (45 gm) cleanses and hydrates the beard and skin. Get this at INR 925.

Romance in the perfect date night look:

Seven Fashion Analogue Women's & Girl's Watch: This stylish and elegant timepiece will make her feel like the special woman she is. With a rose gold dial and straps will surely help to elevate her wardrobe like no other accessory can. The watch comes with one-year warranty. Get this for INR 1,499.

Clara 92.5 Sterling Silver White Gold Plated Heart Solitaire Pendant Chain Necklace – Convey your feelings to your partner with an intimate piece of jewellery. You can buy her this pretty and sleek neckpiece with solitaire to make it a special moment together. This is available for INR 1,419.

Yellow Chimes Dazzling Couple Band Rings – There’s no better way to express your love than putting a stylish and dainty ring on your loved one’s finger. This light and comfortable couples ring is the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for you and your partner. You can buy this for INR 449.

AASK Western Dresses for Women – Woo your Valentine in this exquisite long pleated dress and make it an even more beautiful evening date. You can pair it with silver earrings and black stilettoes to keep it subtle yet classy. This dress is available for INR 449.

Allen Solly Men's Jacket – Add some style and charm to your date look with chic and smart jackets. You can either pair it with light coloured T-shirt or informal shirt along with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers to keep your fashion game on point. You can avail this jacket at INR 1,199.

MyGlamm Popxo, 12 Eyeshadow Kit Squad Goals – Let your eyes do the talking with this shimmery multi-coloured, 12-in-1 matte finish eye shadow palette. Add glam to your look with stunning and trendy eye make-up. Get this at INR 404.

Be prepared for the date night

Party Propz Pink Golden White Metallic Latex Rubber Balloons Pack-51Pcs: The love balloons are a must for your Valentine’s Day décor. These pink and gold metallic balloons create a perfect backdrop setup for your party setting. Available for INR 189.

Ferrero Rocher, 24 Pieces: Gift your loved ones Ferrero Rocher this Valentines’ Day as it offers a unique taste experience of contrasting layers - a whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces. Available on Amazon.in for INR 895.

Stay connected and capture your favorite memories with these Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M52: Stay connected with your loved ones with Galaxy M52 which is 7.4mm sleek and comes with 778G Snapdragon, FHD + sAMOLED display, 5000 mAh battery and 64MP triple camera, 32MP front camera and 120Hz refresh rate. Download, share and stream content with your partner at blazing fast speed with Galaxy 5G- 11 bands. It is available for INR 29,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: Surprise your sweetheart this year with some tech! Xiaomi 11T Pro is a 5G enabled flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset is designed on a 5nm fab process and is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to ensure ultra-smooth performance and seamless multitasking experience. Get it for INR 39,999.

Express love to your gadget tinkerer

McAfee Antivirus - 1 User: If your partner is passionate about his/her devices and prefers to keep them up-to-date and protected, then you can buy them an antivirus subscription to keep their device secured. The pack is priced at INR 625.

OnePlus Smart Band: Designed for convenience and to suit every occasion, OnePlus Smart Band is an everyday wear that comes with a battery capacity of 100 mAh that can run up to 14 days. It will help you to keep a check on you loved one’s health as it offers on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) quickly and accurately highlight potential health issues. Gift this watch to track your loved one’s health and stay connected to them priced at INR 1,599.

OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic: This will make a perfect gift for your partner who loves music. With OPPO's featured flash charging technology, OPPO Enco M32 can provide 20 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. When you're in a hurry to go out, you can quickly charge your headphones and keep up with your fast-paced life. It is available at INR 1,499.

Express your love with these Amazon Devices

Kindle (10th Gen): The 10th Gen Kindle comes with a built-in adjustable front light to read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day. Purpose-built for reading, Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. So, this Valentine’s Day build your love equation over books. Prime members get unlimited access to over a hundred of books and Kindle Unlimited offers thousands of titles. Get in for INR 7,999.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Get one of our most popular smart speakers to set your mood this Valentines’ Day. Just ask for music, news, information, control compatible smart home devices and more. You can either use the crisp and clear built-in speaker or connect Echo Dot to your own other speakers using Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable. Spice up things at your home and dim the lights from the couch for that movie night – all without lifting a finger and just using your voice. Get this smart speaker with Alexa from Amazon.in for INR 3,499.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen): Gift your loved one the freedom to watch their favourite content on Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen which is available for INR 3,999. 50% more powerful than the previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD and with Dolby Atmos support along with the Alexa Voice Remote for seamless power and volume control for your TV, this is a perfect binge-watching companion for those movie marathons.

Not sure what to gift?

If you are unable to decide what to gift your special one this Valentines’ Day, then an Amazon Pay Gift Card is always a saviour. You can select from below valentine’s day special ecard:

Together Forever Pay gift card

Happy Valentine’s Day pay gift card

For my special someone gift card.

