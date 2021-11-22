Declared Dead for 7 Hours, UP Man Found Breathing Inside Mortuary Freezer

Aman, who had been certified 'dead' by physicians, was discovered alive in a morgue freezer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district after being confined there for nearly seven hours. While the family's grief changed to joy after discovering the guy alive, they accused the physicians who had proclaimed him dead of incompetence.

Sreekesh Kumar, the victim, was involved in an accident on Thursday night. His relatives hurried him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and his corpse was sent to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The police arrived on Friday morning to file a "panchnama," a document signed by family members after they had identified the deceased and agreed to an autopsy. Sreekesh began to show indications of life at this point, which the relatives noted.

Sreekesh was sent to the district hospital for treatment after his family members informed the doctors.

Sreekesh's brother-in-law, Kishori Lal, told the media that the family members transported Sreekesh to three hospitals before the doctor on duty at the district hospital proclaimed him dead.

"The doctor on emergency duty did a checkup but did not give treatment," Kishori Lal claimed. He said that he had no pulse or blood pressure and that he was dead."

Sreekesh was allegedly hauled off to the morgue at about 4:30 a.m., according to him. He accused the on-duty doctor of being irresponsible and negligent.

"Dr Manoj Yadav was on emergency duty," Moradabad's chief medical superintendent, Dr Shiv Singh, said. Sreekesh, a patient who had arrived in a serious condition late at night, was examined by him at 3 a.m."

"He (the emergency doctor) told me he had examined the patient multiple times and found no heartbeat," Dr Shiv Singh said. As a result, he was pronounced dead. A police patrol and his (Sreekesh) family discovered him alive the next morning."

"Sometimes there are problems with declaring someone dead," Dr Shiv Singh added, calling it the "rarest of rare cases." For example, "suspended animation" refers to the temporary halting of numerous important organs in the absence of death.