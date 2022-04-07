Choose from The National Centre for the Performing Arts Mix of Dance, Music and Theatre events This week!

Nostalgia In the Now

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 7th April, 7:00pm

Tickets: Rs.675 & 450/- plus GST (members) & Rs.750 & 500/- plus GST (non-members)

‘Nostalgia in the Now’, as the name suggests, is a walk down memory lane as we remember the hits we grew up with, the songs we fell in love with, and the melodies that bring to our hearts a sense of nostalgia. Come join us as we take you on a journey through the Golden Age of pop music. Featuring songs by the Carpenters, Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick, amongst others, Sonia Saigal and her eclectic set of musicians are bound to leave you wanting more.

Students of the SOI Music Academy

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: 9th April, 6pm

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduating students of the SOI Music Academy are featured as soloists with the SOI Chamber Orchestra in a concert conducted by music director Marat Bisengaliev. The performance will also feature the SOI Academy Orchestra, comprising students of the SOI Music Academy.

A Fistful of Rupees

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 10th April, 5:30pm

Tickets: Rs- 450/- for members & Rs- 500/- for public

A Fistful of Rupees considers the idea of what it means to truly ‘arrive’ in this expansive and yet tiny world. Flitting between grim realism and outright absurdist humour, the play is both an ode to Mumbai’s overpowering personality, as well as a heartfelt journey of a young person navigating opportunity and despair with equal earnestness. At some point, Raghav must decide whether he wants to continue to spectate and observe, or finally jump in as well.

Runner-up, Sultan Padamsee Playwriting Awards 2018 (Showcased at the Tata Lit Live! Mumbai Literature Festival 2018)

Jo Dooba so Paar

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 10th April, 4:30pm

Tickets : Rs.675 & 450/- (Plus GST) for members & Rs.750 & 500/- (Plus GST) for Public

A musical daastaangoi on the life and times of Amir Khusrau. Jo Dooba So Paar throws light on the person that Khusrau was his relationship with his guru Nizamuddin Auliya and the advent of qawwali through them. The interesting anecdotes and tales woven in a daastaan accompanied with live qawwali singing give insight into the essence of Sufism and the importance of the eternally relevant message of love among humankind. Produced by Manav Kaul

Written and Directed by Shiv Tandan

Cast: Anuj Rampal, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Mallika Shah & Vaibhav Kapatia.