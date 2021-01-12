BMW 220i M Sport On Road Price In India, Features

BMW India launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupe called 220i M Sport. The price was set at ₹40.90 lakh. The diesel version of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was launched in October last year, but this year BMW have launched the petrol version of it.

It will be manufactured locally at BMW Chennai. It will be available from Tuesday (12th Jan). The car comes with 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an output of 190hp and 280Nm. The car can accelerate 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds.

It has Engine control and brake interventions during cornering, agility enhancement and curve neutrality. The car also includes twin-exhausts, M door sills, M specific floor mats, and contrasting seams on the dashboard. For safety it has 6 airbags, Curtain airbags for front and rear seat occupants and ABS with Brake Assist.

For the mobile phones it has Wireless charging, Hi-Fi loudspeaker system with 10 speakers and a total output of 205 watts. BMW Secure Advance includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine Secure, Key Lost Assistance and Golf Hole-in-One.

There are 6 color options available, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, Storm Bay, Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks Blue.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time."