Amazon App Quiz Answers To Win Oneplus TV On May 13th, 2021

On Amazon's app, there is a daily quiz. Here, you'll find the questions that were asked today (May 13th) and their answers. If you correctly answer these questions, you will be entered to win a One Plus TV worth Rs 26,999.

First question: Which state recently declared the Amboli region in the Western Ghats as a 'Biodiversity Heritage' site?

Answer: Maharashtra

Second question: Which country will host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup?

Answer: India

Third Question: What is Ever Given owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha?

Answer: Container Ship

Fourth question: Name the popular chocolate spread that is created with these nuts by Ferrero.

Answer: Nutella

Fifth question: Which ancient civilization worshiped this animal and depicted their Gods with them too?

Answer: Egypt

Only before 12 pm does anyone have the opportunity to answer these questions. Changes were made to make it available 24 hours a day. However, since this quiz is only available on the Amazon app, those who want to participate should download it right away. The winners will be revealed the next day (May 14).