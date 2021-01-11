5 Events In January Every Hyderabadi Should Attend

As life is coming back to normal, people as well are blending back to their regular routine. But while you are busy with work or with studies, a little bit of fun and entertainment time is important too. Be it a 10k run or a theatre workshop, poetry slam or a play. The options are endless. Let me give you a short list of events that you must attend in January, if you are in Hyderabad.

1. One Nation Run 2.0

The run event is a ‘Townscript’ original. This marathon promotes Unity in diversity. Every person will be running solo, but running for a similar cause. This online run event is for a good cause. For every 1KM that you complete, Townscript will contribute Rs.5 to the National Defence Fund.

Distance: 2KM, 5KM, 10KM, 16KM, 21KM, 32KM, 42KM, 50KM

Date and Time: 26th January 2021. 5:00 AM – 23.30 PM (11.30PM)

Registration Fee: Rs. 160

More Details: https://www.townscript.com/e/one-nation-run-2

This is an online event. Anyone participating will receive a confirmation email. You can track your distance through apps on Play store.

2. Kaafi Wild Hai- A Comedy Special By Appurv Gupta

Appurv Gupta has been nicknamed as “Guptaji” by his fans. After having several hit solo shows, he is back with yet another stand-up comedy special. He was in the top 20 of CNN-Network 18 Top Stand-Up Comedians to watch out for.

Venue: The Moonshine Project (Jubilee Hills)

Date and Time: 16th January 2021. 5:00 PM

Entry Pass: Rs. 500

Booking: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/kaafi-wild-hai-a-comedy-special-by-appurv-gupt/ET00301425

3. Sunday Unplugged ft. Shiv Menon

A beautiful musical night with Shiv Menon. This event is free; you do not pay any booking fee. A night filled with English songs, this 2 hour event can be your gateway to relation on a weekend. Famous for his guitar and playing Blues & Rock n' Roll, Menon will play all the English hits. This event will be running for three Sundays. It is best advised, you carry an ID proof as well.

Venue: Hard Rock Café

Date: 17, 24, 31 January 2021. (Evening)

Details: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sunday-unplugged-ft-shiv-menon/ET00304220

4. Tholu Bommalata

Tholu Bommalata is an Entertainment Event. It is packed with Comedy, Drama and Melody. The Goat and Sheep Skin Handcrafted designed and painted By artisans puppets appear on the stage behind a white curtain, where the audience can only view the colored shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. Tholu Bommalata is a combination of different arts like painting, music, dance, acting, and storytelling. The performance involves skits, accompanied by live music.

This play brings you the traditional form of Shadow Theater practiced in Andhra Pradesh. It is an online event that will be streaming throughout January. You can view it on Book my show. BMS has the option for online viewing and since lockdown; many plays are being streamed online.

How it Works: When you book the ticket, Book my show will register it. It will send you a confirmation email. Also on the day of event, 5 minutes before the play, it will send a reminder along with the online streaming page.

Date and Time: Various shows between January 13 – January 30 2021. 8:00 PM

Venue: Online streaming (BookMyShow platform)

Duration: 1 Hour

Language: Telugu

Book Here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/tholu-bommalata/ET00304144

5. Call of Duty Mobile Tournament

A fun play from home event for COD fans. The first ever mobile tournament on Book My show, where anyone above 16 years of age can participate. They have Battle Royal- Solo and squad matches.

Date and Time: 17 January 2021. 10:00 AM onwards

Venue: Comfort of your Home

Registration Fee: Rs. 300

Book Here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/call-on-duty-mobile-tournament/ET00122514

As things are relaxing more and more, people are divulging back into the various ways of entertainment. it can be online or offline. But the fun will continue. All these events are being organized while following the rules and keeping the COVID norms in mind.