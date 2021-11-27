Why Conrad Bengaluru is Perfect for Vacation, Staycation or Weddings

Conrad Bengaluru. What makes this luxury hotel property by Hilton a must visit? Well, to begin with--the hospitality itself. Curious much? Read on to know more...

The first thing that strikes about Conrad Bengaluru is the strategic location of the hotel. The luxury property is in the heart of the city. The most happening place in the cosmopolitan South Indian city, MG Road is a stone's throw away from Conrad Bengaluru.

Covid has changed the way we travel. There are protocols to be followed, rules to be adhered to and more. This is not only for travellers, but also for the hosts. So, what has changed for a person going on a vacation or opting for a staycation?

As fear of Covid third wave lingers, there's a lot guests expect from a hotel. After all, health is priority, right? So does Conrad Bengaluru satisfy on that front? Let's find out.

The first thing you will notice when you step into Conrad Bengaluru is the cleanliness of the place as their friendly staff welcome you with smile hidden behind their masks. There are sanitisers placed at every nook and corner of the hotel to keep it accessible for guests as well as staff members.

So the very first anxiety whether the hotel is following Covid safety precautions is gone. Then you are escorted to your room after you finish your check-in formalities. The elevators are spacious and reach the top floor in no time. The lounges, suites on the VIP floor are spacious. There is a welcome kit for the guests.

Bathrooms are massive with shower enclosure as well as a bath tub.

You enter the hotel room and you get a beautiful view of the famous Ulsoor lake. Your evening itinerary is set. Yes. Take a boat ride around. You could even make a pit stop at the famous Someshwara temple which is also walkable distance from Conrad Bengaluru.

The buffet breakfast at Caraway Kitchen is a huge spread with a good mix of South, north indian variety food besides the live counter that prepares fresh food. There's a juice section that makes fresh juice not to mention the tender coconut water for those who want to go organic. One other thing that catches your attention is the Korean Congee (rice porridge), a popular breakfast staple for South East Asians and easy on the stomach. Of course, there's english breakfast options too like the usual bread, butter, egg, sausages, omelette and the like.

Overall, it is a filling breakfast and you would want to give your lunch a skip. If you are planning to venture out and roam around the entire day, you may not require a lunch break after such a sumptuous and nutritious buffet breakfast.

For lunch and dinner there are two more kitchens. One is Mikusu, the Oriental kitchen serving a huge variety of Japanese, Chinese and Thai food while the Indian Durbar caters to the Indian palette. Of course, they have some award winning chefs who dish out gourmet dishes that are worth trying. Wanna try Mediterranean or Italian food, Conrad offers that too at Tiamo.

What's your definition of a peaceful holiday? Well good food, clean accomodation and great ambience. Most importantly, we wish that we are staying closer to all the major attractions in the city we are visiting. And Conrad Bengaluru ticks all these boxes.

If you are visiting Bengaluru and looking for a good hotel to stay, then look no further than Conrad Bengaluru, for you can rest assured that all that the guest needs are well taken care of.

Conrad Bengaluru also has a great ambience for special events like weddings. The hotel has already hosted several weddings at the venue. So if you are looking for a destination wedding venue types in Bengaluru, Conrad Bengaluru would be your best bet.

The place would also be a good choice for locals looking to unwind with a staycation. Conrad Bengaluru will be a home away from home.