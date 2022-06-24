What’s happening in the Czech Republic in July 2022?

Planning a trip next month, then Czech Republic should definitely be a destination you want to consider. Czech Republic as a destination is going to be beaming with exciting festivals and music concerts in the month of July 2022.

Here is a list of festivals and events Czech Republic has in store for its visitors.

Feel the bass pounding in your chest

Multi-platinum international pop artist Harry Styles has announced his rescheduled dates for his world tour: Love on tour. The international music sensation will be performing at the O2 arena in Prague on the 15th July 2022 with a special guest appearance from the one and only Wolf Alice.

Save the date – 29th July 2022 and be ready for the craziest party of your life! Steve Aoki will be performing at DupleX, The Rooftop Venue in Prague which is one of the most famous clubs overlooking Wenceslas Square. After an epic 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever, appropriately named End of the Road and will be performing in the O2 arena on 13th July 2022. Slipknot is an American heavy metal band will also be performing in July 2022 at the O2 arena.

Talk about an exciting music filled month!

Colours of Ostrava – A music festival worth discovering

The Colours of Ostrava takes places every year in the Lower Vítkovice area in Ostrava. This year this phenomenal festival is scheduled to happen from the 13th July – 16th July 2022. The Colours of Ostrava was included among the ten best and largest festivals in the prestigious European Festival Awards survey. This festival has it all: an incredible festival site, good lineup, and the friendliest audience. The programme of this multi-genre festival with several stages consistently offers more than 350 shows – in addition to the concerts by LP and The Killers, you can see over 120 bands and participate in the Meltingpot, an international discussion forum.

International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary – Lights Camera Action!

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival is the most prestigious film festival in Central Europe and has a unique atmosphere. Each year the festival presents the premieres of more than 200 new films from around the world, of which the best is traditionally awarded the main prize that is the Crystal Globe. Filmmakers from all over the world to present their films in various categories. The Karlovy Vary festival is intended for both film professionals, the general public and even celebrities like Johnny Depp, Ethan Hawke, Robert Pattinson, Mel Gibson, Tim Robbins and many more have attended this prestigious festival.

Isn’t your mood festive already? The amazing Czech Republic festivals, concert and celebrations take you to a state of awe once you experience them. So, pack your bags and plan a trip to Czech Republic for a reviving experience like never before!

