What Is The Best Time Of The Year To Visit Vietnam and Cambodia?

Vietnam spreads up to 1,000 miles long, the weather in the country depends as you travel from the northern region to southern regions, from a temperate to a tropical climate.

Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument on earth and it gets all the attention from tourists all over the world. Travellers experience beautiful landscapes, light adventures, some hidden luxury, and beaches with peace. Cambodian daily lives become a bit spiritual and thriving with creativity at the same time! before seeking Cambodia Visa for Indians, you must know when to visit the country.

Vietnam

Vietnam is good for travellers throughout the year due to a variety of weather conditions that do not go extreme. The Vietnamese food is absolutely delicious, the tours are tasty, plain and exciting. You can always check up on street side pho or a crusty bánh mì, seafood cù lao hotpots. Condensed milk put in coffee and another variety is one speciality of this country.

Below are different regions for travellers who can visit Vietnam in the best seasons.

When to visit Northern parts of Vietnam (Hanoi, Sapa, Halong Bay).

The northern area of Vietnam has dry cold winters between December to February, where midnight temperatures can drop as low as 4°C (39°F).The summer months between May and August are very hot and humid. The best time to visit the north is when the spring arrives, which is between March to April or in the autumn season lasting from September to November, when the weather sunny and usually warm.

When to visit Central parts of Vietnam (Hoi An, Hue).

The coastal area around central Vietnam is often hit by typhoons due to its wet season. It is very difficult to predict the heavy rainfall and winds similar to when hurricanes arrive. They may hit cities in coastal areas like Hoi An, but usually, the season for typhoons falls between August and November.

Around the time of February, you can see the rainfall and can look forward to bright sunshine and warm temperatures. Tourists that travel around central Vietnam in between the months of February and August will see pleasant weather but any time in July and August it will be sunny days with average day temperatures of up to 30°C (86°F).

When to visit Southern parts of Vietnam (Mekong Delta, How Chi Minh City).

­­­­The southern area of Vietnam experiences pleasant and warm temperatures throughout the year, which also makes travelling easy at any point in time. The rainy season hits from June to November and the dry season usually runs between December to May. Travelers see very little trouble, even when flooding might occur, the rain usually arrives in short bursts. Also, for a fact, the monsoon season is considered to be the best time to click pictures, as the big clouds float around the Mekong Delta and the fields of rice give an emerald-green colour, but the temperatures between March and May reach up to 40°C (104°F) and become unbearable.

Cambodia

This place almost gives an amazon jungle vibe due to its diverse rural landscapes that range between jungle-flanked water paths and floating villages. The cities and towns are crowded with the creative people of modern Asia and diverse Artworks by Cambodian people.

In general, the whole country is entitled to have the same weather patterns which are mainly because of the relative uniform latitude and altitude throughout the country and is blessed with a simple weather system in all Asia. Also, there is a variation in temperatures between both the seasons, when it is the end of dry season leading towards the wet season (i.e. the time of March and April) and the early time of the wet season (i.e. the time of May and June), it is usually the hottest times of the year with temperatures that exceed 35°C sometimes. There are only two distinctive weather seasons that are stated below as a weather overview for the best times you can visit the country.

The Dry Season

The dry season ranges between October to April/Early time of May. The dry north-eastern monsoon arrives with hot winds blowing all across the country. Between November and January, it seems to be a quiet cooler with just high temperature of 20°C. In the remote parts like the north and east regions of Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri, the roads are the best and due to that, the journey times seem very less.

The Wet Season

The wet season ranges between the mid of May to October. The southwest monsoon season comes and lasts from May to October and brings about 75% of the annual rainfall. In Cambodia, the average daytime temperatures during the rainy season are mostly between 25°C and 27°C. The earlier time of the wet season which is May, June and July, remain extremely hot due to low frequency of rainfall. In between the months of late July and September, the rain becomes uniform and heavy at some points.