Weekend Getaway Hyderabad: Adventure Activities You Could Do

Are you bored of sitting at home in the weekends? You wanna go out and enjoy the weekend with your family?

Hang on there! We have got a list of places for you, which are close to the city of Hyderabad. These places are most frequented places by any traveller and can be covered in a day's time.

1. Kondapochamma Reservoir



Want to get a feel of the village and stay close to nature? Then Konda Pochamma reservoir is the best place for you.

2. Indoor skydiving, Gandipet



GravityZip is the country’s first indoor skydiving arena. Just fly high in the air without any parachute. The experience is made available inside a vertical cylindrical tunnel made of high-quality glass. Individuals can fly to the height they are comfortable with. The staff comprise certified trainers from Europe. This great experience comes at prices starting Rs 2,800.

3. Kayaking at Ananthagiri Hills



The nearest Hill station to Hyderabad is Ananthagiri hills. One can go there to enjoy trekking and also water games like Kayaking.

4. Hiking at Bhongir fort



Bhongir fort is one of the oldest forts around the city. Rock climbing is the best adventure one can experience at the place.