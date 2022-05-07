Visit Portugal and Lufthansa host its First Trade FAM post Covid-19

In the light of the global pandemic easing out and the tourism industry resuming, Visit Portugal in association with Lufthansa Airlines hosted its first Trade FAM trip for travel trade partners from India from the 14th March - 20th March 2022 in the Europe’s favorite destination, Portugal!

The delegation were representatives from travel companies including SOTC, Kesari Tours and Travels, Mango Holidays and Veena World.

Commenting about this initiative Ms. Claudia Matias, Director, Visit Portugal India said,” India is an important market for Portugal, and we foresee that Portugal as a destination will be of keen interest to travelers from India, due to what the destination has to offers which is so suitable for Indian travelers. The idea behind this trip was to restart initiatives with Indian trade partners and introduce them to Portuguese suppliers at the main travel tourism exhibition in Portugal- Lisbon Travel Market, at the International Hosted Buyers Programme, aiming to promote and reveal Portugal tourism offer”.

During the trip the agents arrived in Lisbon on 14th March 2022 where they kick started the trip with a Pre Tour of the beautiful city of Lisbon and Estoril cost. The delegation then participated at The International Hosted Buyers Meetings. After the exhibition the group continued to experiencing Portugal, visiting the Centre of Portugal and picturesque villages like Óbidos, Batalha Monastery and Coimbra (university) both listed by UNESCO as World Heritage sites. The delegation also experienced the amazing Portuguese gastronomy. The trip finished at Porto and the Douro valley with amazing wine estate experiences and river view landscapes.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director – South Asia from Lufthansa Group added, ““Portugal has so much to offer to the discerning Indian Globetrotter and we are glad that Lufthansa connects beautifully to many Portuguese destinations from all of Lufthansa’s gateways in India”