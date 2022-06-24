VFS Global to promote Bahrain Tourism in India

VFS Global has signed a contract with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to serve as their Market-Based representative in India. In this role, VFS Global will be responsible for building trade relations with regional stakeholders and promoting the destination through online and offline marketing, including social media, as well as public relations.

The contract was signed by Dr. Nasser Ali Qaedi, Chief Executive Officer, BTEA and Arzan Khambatta, Head – of Tourism Services, VFS Global.

Arzan Khambatta, Head – of Tourism Services, VFS Global said, “We thank Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority for their faith in VFS Global, and look forward to promoting Bahrain as an ideal destination for Indian travellers, be it for leisure, weddings or MICE. With rich cultural heritage, relaxing white sandy beaches, eclectic cuisines and adventure activities, the destination is a must-visit for the avid Indian traveller.”

Bahrain is well connected with India by their national carrier, Gulf Air, with direct flights from 8 key cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Chennai, Hyderabad, Calicut, Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram. Air India also provides direct connectivity from India to Bahrain. Indian travellers are eligible for e-Visas to Bahrain for short-term visits.