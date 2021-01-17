Top Sports Bikes Of All Time, Check Features And Price

While commuter bikes are good, sports bikes are just the best. It is powerful, looks good and way more enticing. Commuter bikes are good for your daily travel and provide the needed comfort. It even costs less than the sports bike and burns less petrol.

But if you are a bike enthusiast and love to ride motorcycles with your friends, we are sure, you will like a sports bike.

Sports bikes are divided into three major categories:

Superbikes (liter-class): 1000 cc

Middleweight: 600-750 cc

Lightweight: up to 500 cc

Even when the sports bikes cost relatively higher when compared to the normal commuter bikes, the sale of sports bikes saw a surge in India. Young passionate bikers are opting for such bikes. Many times, youngsters sacrifice the comfort in order to own this bike and have fun with the maximum lean angles.

Here is a List of Top 10 Sports Bike

1. Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki hypersport ranges of motorcycles sold in India have received a price hike for 2019. This bike is in the ‘supercharged supersport’ category. It is one of the fastest bikes available, with 998 cc, liquid cooled supercharged in-line 4-cylinder engine, 11000 Revolutions per minute (RPM). It uses a trellis frame construction offering an elegant lightweight performance.

Top Speed: 300+

Engine: 998 cc

Cooling: Liquid Cooled

Power: 197 bhp at 11000 rpm

Torque: 134 Nm at 10500 rpm

Mileage: 9 to 15 km/l

Ex-showroom Price: Rs.33,30,100 onwards

2. Yamaha YZF R15 V3

A stylish bike available in India. It has a single-cylinder, liquid cooling and 6-speed manual transmission. It is powered by 155cc BS6 engine and is able to develop a power of 18.37 bhp. The bike has both front and rear disc brakes. YZF R15 V3 weighs 142 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 liters.

Top Speed: 140 kmph

Engine: 155 cc

Cooling: Liquid-Cooled

Power: 18.37 bhp at 10,000 rpm

Torque: 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm

Mileage: 40kmpl

Ex-showroom Price: Rs.1,45,300 onwards

3. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

It is a quarter litre sports bike and is available in India and comes with a 250cc engine. It has a single cylinder powering the bike, 249cc engine with a 4-valve head. Gixxer SF 250 is cooled by an oil-cooling system. The engine is a 26.1 bhp power engine. The 6-speed gearbox makes this an enticing bike for the riders.

Top Speed: 140 kmph

Engine: 249 cc

Cooling: Oil-Cooled

Power: 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm

Torque: 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm

Mileage: 35 kmpl

Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 1,76,140 onwards

4. Aprilia RSV4 RF

This is the hardcore version of RSV4 RR. It comes with a 999.6cc liquid cooled V4 engine that produces 198 bhp and 115 Nm of top torque. With spring preload, wheelbase and hydraulic compression, and disc-brakes, this lightweight bike makes a good choice for bikers. Suspension duties are handled by Öhlins fork with TIN surface treatment.

Top Speed: 300 kmph

Engine: 999 cc

Cooling: liquid-cooled

Power: 198 bhp

Torque: 115 Nm

Mileage: 12 kmpl

Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 22,80,861 onwards

5. Suzuki Hayabusa

I think everyone heard this name at least once in their life. Hayabusa was a well known name among bike enthusiasts. It weighs 266 kg and is really heavy. It comes with disc-brake system 310mm twin discs, dual channel-ABS and has 21-litre fuel tank capacity. The 2020 edition of the Suzuki Hayabusa now offers two new colors as well.

Top Speed: 300 kmph

Engine: 999 cc

Cooling: liquid-cooled

Power: 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm

Torque: 155 Nm at 7,200 rpm

Mileage: 17 kmpl

Ex-showroom Price: Rs.13,74,941 onwards

6. BMW S 1000 RR

This BMW bike gives you a 207 HP and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at around 11,000 rpm. It gives you a torque curve of at least 100 Nm over a range of 5,500 to 14,500 rpm. It runs on 999 cc, water/oil cooled 4-cylinder electronic injection engine.

Top Speed: 303 kmph

Engine: 999 cc

Cooling: oil-cooled

Power: 199 hp at 13500 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm at 10500 rpm

Mileage: 15.6 km/l

Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 18,50,000 onwards

7. MV Agusta F4 RR

This Italian bike was one of the favorite and loved by sports bike lovers. The front of the F4 gets a diamond-shaped headlamp flanked by two guide lights, while lines have been sharpened to improve the aerodynamics. It is powered by 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine and gives 201 hp at 13600 rpm and 111 Nm of torque at 9600 rpm.

Top Speed: 298 kmph

Engine: 998 cc

Cooling: liquid-cooled

Power: 201 hp at 13600 rpm

Torque: 111 Nm at 9600 rpm

Mileage: 15 Kmpl

Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 34,71,847 onwards