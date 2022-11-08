Top Adventure Sports Locations in India

India is a country with a diversified demographic that provides a wide range of exhilarating adventure activities for adrenaline junkies to experience and rejuvenate themselves from the daily grind. Additionally, the nation is blessed with the splendor of high mountains, intriguing rivers, and challenging terrains when it comes to adventure trips. Be it the east, west, south, or north part of the country, everybody can find something that they enjoy.



With so many alternatives, the nation has emerged as the pinnacle of extreme sports, allowing thrill-seekers to glide or jump for an unforgettable experience. From scuba diving in Andaman, bungee jumping and river rafting in Rishikesh,among other activities. Therefore, in the purest sense, India provides the best locations and adventure sports for junkies, which also draws foreign tourists to India for the unmatched vacation experience. Here are the top adventure sports destinations in India where you may go on a road trip.

Top adventure sports destination of India

As adventure sports have become the most popular, some locations have become hubs for these activities. If you want to escape the ordinary and travel to places that will give you a once-in-a-lifetime experience, here is a list of the best places that will give you ample memories and opportunities for the best experience.

Rishikesh

After the pandemic, the dynamics of adventure sports changed. Rishikesh has become one of the world's most opulent locations and the adventure capital of India to experience the bliss of adventure sports, with the highest bungee jumping platform. The location has become the go-to ticket before jumping in ecstasy. Needless to say, folks may unwind in the pristine water of the Ganges while engaging in this adventurous activity with their partners in crime for the therapeutic resort!

Leh Ladakh

Leh is already a famous destination for adventure activities such as trekking in India. The adventurous trip takes place on the icy Zanskar River in Ladakh during winter. Trekkers and adventurers go long distances to trek on the frozen river bed for eight days till they reach the frozen waterfall. So if you know what you're up against then you can go on this excursion if you can withstand frigid weather because it may be thrilling. The trek routes surrounding this region, located in the Himalayas, are some of the top adventure locations in India.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is one of the most beautiful adventure destinations in India. You may enjoy skiing that is appropriate for both beginners and expert skiers here. The snow-covered hills and topography of Gulmarg are spectacular. This vacation will be the best time of your life! In addition, the location provides a Gondola trip, which is the world's tallest cable car and will be one of the most intriguing experiences for you. You may see snow-capped peaks and take amazing shots.

Sikkim

Riding a mountain bike is the ultimate way to escape into the outdoors. If you are a keen rider, you must be aware of the exhilaration that mountain riding provides. You may choose from a variety of paths according to your skill level and desired surroundings. Sikkim's highlands provide a plethora of intriguing routes to explore. Thus, junkies can pick more accessible paths if they are a novice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Scuba diving is becoming increasingly prevalent in India, which was previously unheard of. This water adventure sport is both restorative and adventurous, resulting in a healing impact for all voyagers. Barren Island in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands provides a tranquil and private scuba diving experience. Dive into crystal clear, pure water and take in the scenery of coral gardens that will last a lifetime. It is an excellent location for water-based adventure activities in India.

Kovalam

If you desire to try your hand at surfing, Kovalam is perhaps one of India's top extreme sports locations. It's because there's a surf school nearby. So, you may organize a vocational vacation and learn to surf like a pro. Even for experienced surfers, the water provides exhilarating waves to ride in style. Furthermore, Kovalam is usually an excellent spot to retreat, and it is also inexpensive.

Bir Billing

Bir Billing has quickly become one of India's most popular adventure sports locations. Bir Billing, in Himachal Pradesh, is a tiny, picturesque village amid the highlands' luscious foliage. The possibility of paragliding at Bir Billing adds to the excitement. It is the world's second-highest paragliding location. So you must give this place some credit. Take in the amazing views from above.



Goa

Surprising, isn’t it? Previously only thought of as a destination for booze and beaches, goa has been making waves on the adventure scene as well, thanks to the efforts by Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC).

They have brought in, supported and promoted adventure activities such as Bungy jumping over the Mayem Lake, by the OG bungy brand of Rishikesh that has operated over 1,50,000 jumps in Rishikesh absolutely safely. Scuba and parasailing are also popular among tourists. Goa is one of the best spots in India for water sports activities such as banana rides, water chutes, jet-ski, water scooters, and so on, as well as a dynamic nightlife and a plethora of beach-specific street shopping.

Satpura Mountain

The Satpura mountain range in Madhya Pradesh provides a spectacular rock climbing adventure with its hilly terrain. Along with Satpura, additional sites in Madhya Pradesh to visit are Pachmarhi, Jabalpur, and Chanderi, if the group likes rock climbing, mountain climbing, and other adventure sports in India.

In a nutshell, if you know what exactly you are looking for. Then why to wait, break the routine and try out adventure sports from aforementioned India's top adventure sports destinations, and live your life.

The article is authored by Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development, Jumpin Heights