Top 10 New Hotels in New York City in 2021

The New York City hotel community offers the most expansive and varied choices of hotel accommodations across five boroughs, in neighborhoods from the Bronx to Staten Island. As the City continues to plan for more activities, more openings, and more visitors within the highest safety guidelines, more rooms are returning to active inventory and building activity continues on more than 70 properties. Each month established favorites are coming back online to welcome business and leisure travelers to their rooms and amenities. Mentioned below is the list of hotels with exciting amenities and attractions, outstanding architectural renovations, and fabulous locations.

1. Arlo Midtown—489 rooms

Opened: May 2021

Nestled between the Times Square, Garment District and Hudson Yards neighborhoods, Arlo Midtown opened in late May with a modern mix of 489 total guest rooms, ample communal spaces, and four food and beverage outlets by the award-winning Gerber Group. Guests can choose from King and Double Rooms with terraces overlooking Hudson Yards, or opt for luxury with the Penthouse and King Suites, a first for Arlo.

2. Graduate Hotel Roosevelt Island—224 rooms

Opened: June 2021

Situated on the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island, the Graduate Roosevelt Island offers guests views of Manhattan and Queens. AJ Capital Partners and Cornell University have teamed up for this hotel on the university’s new namesake Tech campus on Roosevelt Island. The hotel includes a full-service restaurant, a rooftop bar and 5,200 square feet of meeting and event facilities. The pet-friendly hotel features futuristic themes with nods to Roosevelt Island’s history.

3. Margaritaville Hotel—234 rooms

Opened: July 2021

The Margaritaville Resort Times Square offers an island oasis at the crossroads of the world. This new 29-story hotel featuring 234 guestrooms includes retail space, a three-story Margaritaville food and beverage concept, rooftop LandShark Bar, outdoor heated pool, and fitness center.

4. Ace Hotel—287 rooms

Opened: July 2021

Ace Hotel Brooklyn in Boerum Hill, on the cusp of Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Roman and Williams, the 287-room hotel features a communal lobby, a verdant indoor garden room, multiple event spaces, a large-scale installation by artist Stan Bitters, and guest rooms that feature floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of Manhattan, Staten Island and the Statue of Liberty.

5. Pendry Manhattan West –164 rooms

Opened: September 2021

The brand's first New York City property features 164 guestrooms including 30 suites; a signature restaurant; lounge and vibrant open-air terrace bar; and meeting and event space. The Manhattan West development is an 8-acre campus between Penn Station/Farley Post Office development and the new 7-train station at Hudson Yards. The building’s fluted glass façade adds a distinctive flavor to this dynamic and changing area.

6. The Fifth Avenue Hotel—153 rooms

Opened: October 2021

Developer Flaneur Hospitality did the conversion and restoration of a 115-year-old former bank designed by McKim Mead & White, to be unveiled as a luxury lifestyle hotel in the city’s NoMad district. A few steps from Madison Square Park, The Fifth Avenue Hotel boasts high ceilings and a large ballroom, as well as a multi-level restaurant and a bank vault that has been transformed into a wine cellar.

7. Henn na Hotel New York—92 rooms

Opened: October 2021

The Henn na Hotel New York is the premier hotel of Japan's Henn na Hotel brand. Blending unique and luxurious amenities, the hotel provides guests with an extraordinary experience starting with a life-size animatronic T. rex in the nature-inspired lobby. LG Styler steam closets and TVs with streaming capabilities are key technological amenities, while luxe Kassatex linen and C.O. Bigelow bath amenities ensures exceptional comfort. The hotel is home to Gosuke, an authentic Japanese-style restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

8. Aman Hotel—83 rooms

Opening: Opening soon

Aman Hotels, known for their idyllic properties in remote locations, will add a third property in the US with this hotel on five floors of the historic Crown Building, in the heart of Manhattan on Fifth Avenue. Aman New York is expected to open in Q4 with 83 rooms and suites, 22 private residences, three restaurants and a spa spanning three stories and featuring an indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms, hot and cold plunge pools, as well as an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed, and fireplace.

9. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel—250 rooms and 16 residences

Projected opening: Early 2022

Paul Kanavos is developing a luxury hotel, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly in the NoMad area. The 40-story Ritz-Carlton New York NoMad will be the City’s second Ritz-Carlton when it opens on 28th Street and Broadway later this year, and will include an outpost of the Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya, by Chef José Andrés.

10. Virgin Hotel Project—463 rooms

Projected opening: Summer 2022

The first Virgin Hotel in NYC has topped out in the NoMad area earlier in 2020. As one of the city’s newest design and lifestyle hotel hubs. Virgin Hotels bring a four-star and hip property to the dynamic area. The project is being developed by The Lam Group into a 38-story glass tower with retail, restaurants, a banquet room and a rooftop pool and bar.