Singapore Tourism's Exclusive Offer for Indian Travellers

Bangalore: With the summer family vacation season commencing across India, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore Airlines along with their destination partners, have announced an exclusive campaign to welcome back Indian families to the popular island destination – “Enjoy Your Family Times Now in Singapore”. The destination, a perennial favourite amongst Indian travellers, presents a host of reimagined family experiences for the school holiday season.

India has been a top source market for visitor arrivals to Singapore and family travel has featured highly as an audience segment. With the easing of travel restrictions to the near pre-Covid situations, fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Singapore by presenting a negative pre-departure test upon arrival at the destination. The Covid safety protocols have also been relaxed significantly in the city.

The ease of travel to and experience within Singapore has led to a surge in travel interest to Singapore during the summer. The “Family Times Now” campaign has been curated keeping in mind the traditional travel peak during school holidays and will run from mid-April to 30 June 2022.

Indian family travellers can enjoy Singapore’s reimagined experiences with an exclusive deal of 50% off airfares, exclusively on Singapore Airlines, for children below 12 years of age. The promotion also includes award-winning Singapore attraction partners such as Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, Gardens by the Bay, Mandai Wildlife Group, Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport and travel experiences platform Pelago, making this summer season a great time to visit Singapore with the family.

This is STB India’s first major tactical campaign post pandemic; involving several fulfilment partners like Pelago, Make My Trip, EaseMy Trip, Thomas Cook, SOTC and FCM promoting the campaign extensively across India.

Speaking about the family-focussed promotions, Mr GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia, said, “Singapore is a top-of-mind family destination among Indian travellers. We are happy to welcome them back to Singapore during the peak summer travel season to enjoy their family times. Together with our tourism partners, we have curated a variety of family experiences at half price for children under 12 years. After a hiatus of two years, we are excited to invite Indian travellers to a reimagined Singapore with new and familiar favourite experiences with top notch hygiene and safety standards.”

Mr Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, added, “With international travel having resumed from India, it is once again possible for families to plan a summer vacation together, and what better destination than Singapore? The Garden City has always been among the preferred international family-friendly destinations for the Indian market, simply because it offers something for all age groups. We are seeing strong demand for travel to Singapore, and our special 50% discount on airfares for children is our way of welcoming our youngest customers back on board for a fun-filled holiday.”

Singapore Airlines currently operates 66 flights weekly from 8 cities in India – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The participating tourism partners are delighted to be part of the “Family Times Now” promotions:

Mr Chew Tiong Heng, Divisional Director, Business and Experience Development, Sentosa Development Corporation: “Located just minutes from the airport and city, Sentosa is an island retreat that gives visitors a different flavour of Singapore. It is consistently the most frequently visited destination by Indian travellers, particularly among families with kids. With new attractions that were only recently unveiled and our year-long celebration of Sentosa's 50th anniversary, visitors can look forward to a refreshed Sentosa, with even more diverse offerings to delight all age groups.”

Jean Choi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group: “While international borders were closed, we took the opportunity to innovate and refresh the offerings at our parks. We are excited to welcome travellers from India again and for them to experience meaningful encounters with our animal family after a gap of two years. More than just seeing the animals, children and adults will be able to immerse in nature, interact with keepers and animals and learn about conservation.”

Participating attractions which are offering 50% off on admission fees for children under 12 years old include Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park, Gardens by the Bay (Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Floral Fantasy), SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Changi Experience Studio and various attractions on Sentosa island including iFly, Madame Tussauds, Luge and Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa