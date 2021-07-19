Must Visit Monsoon Destinations in India

The monsoons not only breathe fresh life into nature but also cover the landscape in vibrant green. While city dwellers may be unaware of this, India has a number of locations that turn lush green during the rainy season. If you're interested in visiting such locations, here's a list of tourist hot spots that turn a lovely shade of green during the monsoon season.

Put these gorgeous locations on your monsoon bucket list, and visit them when it's safe to travel again.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji, the second wettest place on the planet, enjoys pleasant weather all through the year. When you're here, you can see the rain pouring down with such force that you'll be soaked in no time. And, despite the fact that it receives a lot of rain, the beauty of this region is that it never floods. During the rainy season, the area comes alive with the sounds of birds and insects singing and humming, as well as the thunderous sound of rivers running at the valley's bottom.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Many of Chikmagalur's attractions become spectacular during the monsoon season. It is one of those spots that will make you want to come back for more, sitting in the lap of the Western Ghats. You may take a trip to Charmudi Ghat in Chikmagalur at this time, which will take you through the Western Ghats, which are home to numerous beautiful waterfalls. In addition, the area is studded with steep mountains, enormous tropical rain forests, and lush green valleys, all of which come to life during the monsoon season. To believe it, you must visit this place during the rainy season.

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

The Randha Falls, lakes, streams, and bodies of water are all drenched in monsoon rains, making the monsoon a lovely time in Bhandardara. The environment becomes fresh, dewy, and green at this time, making it a beautiful place to visit. Bhandardara is also a paradise for hikers and trekkers in and around Maharashtra since it is located in the Sahyadri Mountains of the Western Ghats. When it rains, though, stay away from the trails that become slick.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie gets greener than ever during the monsoons, making the rainy season a perfect time to visit. In comparison to summers and winters, the crowds are also thinner in this season. If you visit Mussoorie during the rainy season, you will be able to see the dreamy backdrop of the monsoon, which brings out the finest of the Queen of Hills. Beautiful scenery. The tranquil atmosphere makes this a must-visit ‘green getaway' during the rainy season.

Banswara, Rajasthan

It's also known as the City of Hundred Islands, and it's a tropical haven during the monsoons. It earned its name from the number of bans, or bamboo trees, that previously flourished here. This place is so beautiful that you will forget you are in Rajasthan because of the lush green hillocks, attractive surroundings, and abundance of lakes and rivers. Visit the lake banks and the Mahi River dam while you're here, as they turn gorgeous after the rains, making it a lovely monsoon getaway.